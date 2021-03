Mouni Roy: Bhagwad Geeta must be part of school curriculum

Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwad Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India.

The actress adds that she turned to the Hindu scripture during lockdown and, having discovered its core value, believes it should be inculcated at school level.

