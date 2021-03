Translated Movie (2021)

Translated Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An old man is about to be executed in ancient Rome, and then finds himself translated to the 21st Century where he is confused and homeless.

When a truck driver picks him up in Rome, Oregon he discovers that the old man claims to be the Apostle Paul!

In the spirit of Miracle on 34th Street, humor with a poignant message is delivered, about the condition of the Body of Christ in the U.S. The result: minds are changed, and lives are saved.