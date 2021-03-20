FINAL DAYS Movie - Tyler Posey, Summer Spiro, Donald Sutherland

FINAL DAYS Movie - Plot Synopsis: A world in chaos, a pandemic left unchecked and humanity on the brink of extinction… This is no time to be alone!

As a deadly virus turns humanity into bloodthirsty plague carriers, it’s a fight for survival.

Aiden (TYLER POSEY - TEEN WOLF) awakes to discover the world he knew overnight has become an apocalyptic nightmare.

Locked in his apartment alone, he soon begins to lose all sense of time and as food runs out he must face the world in order to survive… Is there anyone out there and can they in turn be trusted?

Also starring SUMMER SPIRO (WESTWORLD) and DONALD SUTHERLAND (THE HUNGER GAMES)