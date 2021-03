Trigger Point Movie (2021) - Barry Pepper, Laura Vandervoort, Colm Feore

Trigger Point Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A disgraced U.S. operative who suffered memory loss at the hand of captors is dragged back into the deadly spy world when a colleague goes missing.

He needs all of his skills to find her but to uncover the truth he must remember the past.

Director: Brad Turner Writer: Michael Vickerman Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Barry Pepper, Colm Feore