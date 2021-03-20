PRETENDERS Movie (2021)

PRETENDERS Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The story begins with Jasper (Libby Larkin) and Hannah (Emma Grace Myers), two “hometown heroes'' who never fully grew up.

They reunite with Nick (Diata Coleman), their childhood best friend and recent college graduate, and the trio takes a road trip to Hannah’s family beach house in Maine where Hannah and Jasper come out to Nick as a couple.

Meanwhile, getting black-out drunk on a dirty beach just doesn’t hit the same anymore and the trio struggles to slip back into their old debauchery while Hannah questions the seriousness of her relationship with Jasper.

They liven up their vacation by pretending to be other people.