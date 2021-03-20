Berne pharmacy gives out its first Johnson & Johnson vaccines

They want to vaccinate as many people as possible and have room to be flexible.

A community pharmacy in berne is now giving out the one-shot johnson & johnson vaccine.fox 55's kelsey mannix tells us how it provides a more personalized experience.

Inside the kaup pharmacy they have one shot to make an impression.and in a town like berne with 4-thousand people close relationships mean everything.jason andrews, business manager: "we have a lot of people in our communities that trust us and like to come in to our pharmacy, so we're excited to be part of the answer to ending the pandemic."the family owned pharmacy started giving out the one-shot johnson and johnson vaccine today as they try to vaccinate as many people as possible.jason andrews, business manager: "so if they have special requirements for the vaccine, or times and things like that, and they're really trying to figure out how to make it work, that's where they can call a community pharmacy and get the information that they need."

Stand up: the great part about getting a vaccine in a small town knowing the people giving the shots and sometimes being able to do a walk in vaccination.that's what michelle amstutz did today.she heard the pharmacy had the single-shot option available and jumped at the opportunity to get it.michelle amstutz, walk-in vaccine: "so i thought well, we'd better just get it, just to be safe."

Getting to the pharmacy wasn't a hassle either.michelle: "it's convenient that it's close in town.

You can just run in town and get what you need."the pharmacy has been giving out two-dose vaccines as well.and they're hoping to get more single-shot doses to the berne area.jason: "hope to be doing that every week is what we would hope to see.

As soon as we find out what we're getting and how much we will post it on our website and get people in to take the vaccine."

In berne, i'm kelsey mannix, fox 55 news.

For more information about vaccine options in adams county you can visit our website w-f-f-t dot