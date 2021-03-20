Big changes for Atlantic hurricane season as a new list of names comes into play

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season finished with 30 total named storms — the most in any year on record — but three of those names will never be used again.
Meteorologist Allison Chinchar explains why the Greek alphabet will never be used again.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season finished with 30 total named storms — the most in any year on record — but three of those names will never be used again.
Meteorologist Allison Chinchar explains why the Greek alphabet will never be used again.
We're getting closer and closer to baseball season and to get us ready is Rich Mozingo from the Chattanooga Lookouts.