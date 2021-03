Prisoners of Indore Central Jail get vaccinated

Several prisoners of Central Jail in Indore were given the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

"300 doses of Covishield have been received.

Some prisoners have been vaccinated and some are yet to get the first shot," said Laxman Singh Bhadauria, Central Jail Deputy Superintendent.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination is underway across the country, covering people aged above 60 years and those over 45 years with co-morbidities.