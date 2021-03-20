Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh members begin tractor march from Punjab

Kisan Mazdood Sangharsh Committee started their tractor march from Tarn Taran district to Delhi in support of farmers protest against newly acted farm laws on March 20.

"Government is stopping farmers from protesting and trying to scare in the name of corona.

Coronavirus is not there where PM Modi and other candidates are going for assembly election rallies and campaigns," said Sukhwinder Singh, member of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

"We are fully geared up for the tractor rally and there are approx 1000 trucks and vehicles in the rally and this is the 9th parade moving towards Singhu border and we all are going for 20 days and people who have been staying there will be sent back to their homes.

The next parade will be sent from Ferozpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Fazilka and Moga districts," he added.

"Farmers are feared by the notice of FCI and it will end under new agricultural laws and government will take it for 2-3 years only and it will go in hands of corporate.

The protest will continue along with the wheat crops.

We get money anytime day or night from our nearest agent but the agents from government will come from Kolkata, Mumbai or Bangalore and they will loot the farmers and they will give us a piece of paper named cheque," he further added.