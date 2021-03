Iceland Volcano Erupts for First Time in Nearly 800 Years

A long dormant volcano in Iceland flared to life for the first time in nearly 800 years on Friday.

The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik - around 32 kilometres away from where the eruption began in Fagradalsfjall.

Report by Chanda.

