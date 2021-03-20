Param Bir Singh’s extortion accusation: Deshmukh denies, BJP demands resignation

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday claimed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect at least Rs 100 crore from city bars and hotels every month, a charge which Deshmukh denied.

Responding to the "letter scare" which came days after the Antilia security scare, Deshmukh, NCP leader from Vidarbha region, said Singh was hurling false accusations "to save his skin" in the Vaze case.

In an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

Meanwhile, BJP asked Anil Deshmukh's resignation.

