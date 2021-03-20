Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Northern Lights shimmer in Canadian skies with stunning colours

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:55s 0 shares 1 views
Northern Lights shimmer in Canadian skies with stunning colours
Northern Lights shimmer in Canadian skies with stunning colours

The skies above parts of Canada shimmered with greens and pinks last night (March 19) as the Northern Lights created an impressive spectacle.

The skies above parts of Canada shimmered with greens and pinks last night (March 19) as the Northern Lights created an impressive spectacle.

This footage was captured in Woodlands in Manitoba by storm chaser Jordan Carruthers.

"It was one of the most incredible shows I have seen in many years," Carruthers said.

You might like