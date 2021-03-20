Pep Guardiola: What Manchester City have achieved in the last four months is incredible
Manager Pep Guardiola believes the form Manchester City have shown in the last four months is one of his side’s greatest achievements.A 2-0 win over Everton after goals in the last six minutes saw City secure a third successive FA Cup semi-final spot for the first time since 1932.