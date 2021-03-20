Cuomo Accuser Lindsey Boylan Speaks Out At Impeachment Rally In New York City

The first woman to accuse Gov.
Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment spoke out publicly for the first time Saturday, joining protesters in New York City during a rally calling for his impeachment; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan speaks at the "March to Impeach Cuomo and #TaxTheRich!" event in Washington Square..
The first woman to publicly accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment has leveled explosive new allegations in an interview...