England Cricket: Eoin Morgan admits Jofra Archer's elbow injury has 'got worse'

Jofra Archer's elbow injury has "got worse" and "needs attention", admits England captain Eoin Morgan.
The news places the bowler's participation in next month's Indian Premier League in doubt.
Jofra Archer's elbow injury has "got worse" and "needs attention", admits England captain Eoin Morgan.
The news places the bowler's participation in next month's Indian Premier League in doubt.
Jofra Archer has been ruled out of next week’s one-day series against India and will also miss the start of the Indian Premier..
Fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss England's one-day international series against India next week because of an elbow injury.