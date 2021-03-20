Iceland volcano: Video shows explosive activity and lava flows on Saturday

Lava at a volcano near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik burst through the surface on Saturday (March 20) after initially erupting the previous day for the first time in 800 years.

Video filmed between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday shows mild explosive activity and lava flows at Fagradalsfjall.

Filmer, Sicily tour guide and "eruption chaser" Marco di Marco told Newsflare: "It took around three and a half hours to get to Fagradalsfjall.

It felt like a dream, I’ve witnessed dozens of eruptions on Mount Etna, but this was a dream come true.

I always hoped to see an eruption here someday." Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted after thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.

In 2010, the eruption of another volcano, Eyjafjallajokull, brought air traffic to a complete halt across Europe.

But the eruption at Fagradalsfjall has not spewed out much ash as yet.