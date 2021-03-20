Country Boy fundraised 3.20.21

A LEXINGTON BEER COMPANY IS BREWING THE OPPORTUNITY FOR ITS CUSTOMERS TO HELP GIVE BACK TO THOSE COMMUNITIES DEVASTED FROM FLOODING.

The new england pale ale known as 'no place like home' is a brand new addition to country boy brewing's draft list... 100% of the sales are being donated back to kentucky flood relief through the red cross.

Managers say the new beer is a hit...and that customers have been eager to lend a helping hand.

Heide: "we've had a lot of people come in and even just get growlers and howlers to go they're excited they've just been coming in and asking for the flood relief beer and they're excited they're excited to help kentucky."

Both country boy taprooms in lexington and georgetown have the beer on tap and will keep selling until it's tapped out.

