CDC school guidance 3.20.21

Updated CDC guidance says 3 feet of physical distancing is safe in schools
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday is updating its physical distancing guidelines for children in schools..
Been the motto for everyone this pandemic...now the cdc says kids in school can cut that in half.
According to the agency..
Children in elementary school can now be 3 feet apart--with masks, the c-d-c says the decision to change the guidelines is based on new data.
According to the cdc..
Middle and high school students should still be 6 feet
cdc reduces social distancing requirement