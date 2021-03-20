KY vaccination progres 3.20.21

VACCINATION PROGRESS IS CHANGING THE LANDSCAPE OF HOW KENTUCKIANS BATTLE THIS PANDEMIC...

Progress is changing the landscape of how kentuckians battle this pandemic... in tonight's top story...more than 26 percent of the commonwealth have had at least their first shot of hope.

### that's more than a million people....as for fully vaccinated kentuckians...repo rts say the state is at 13 point five percent.

If you're looking to get yours still...starting monday all kentuckians fifty and older can start signing up.

Gatherings and festivals will likely be able to come back in time for spring...an annoucement on that is expected in two weeks.

This weekend is also the first weekend bars can extend an extra hour and serve until midnight with closing extended to one in the morning.

###