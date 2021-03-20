ESCAPED CULLMAN COUNTY INMATES BACK IN CUSTODY

Saturday we learned more details from investigators after a convicted double-murderer and three other inmates were re-captured Friday after escaping the Cullman County Jail.

And i'm megan reyna.

We start with the recapture of these 4 inmates -- who all escaped from the cullman county jail.

Today -- the cullman and blount county sheriff's office shared details on how they were all recaptured.

Waay 31's bridget divers learned how investigators were able to find and recaptured all inmates within 48 hours.

The sheriff's from cullman county and blount county specifically thanked the community for helping them to find the four escaped inmates.

Matt gentry/ cullman county sheriff "we received tips and tips and tips and tips and the community working in conjunction with your law enforcement is the reason that we're standing here today and that is the reason that within 24-hours we had all four of these inmates back in custody."

Two of the inmates -- tyler dooley and justin long -- were back in custody within one hour.

The third inmate -- robert alan peak -- was recaptured after a multi-county pursuit through blount and cullman counties eight hours after their escape.

The fourth inmante -- leo chavez -- was apprehended 24- hours after their escape "approximately 24-hours after their escape, on the railroad tracks or just off the railroad tracks, mr. baker who's a citizen in hanceville who i've known all my life saw chavez and apprehended chavez there beside the railroad tracks near his residence."

Cullman county sheriff matt gentry said the sheriff's offices were able to determine a general area were chavez was in by using cameras and asking people in the area.

"the reason you saw your deputies out in the community.

You saw us going house to house to house.

Any houses that had cameras, we were going to businesses trying to catch which direction leo chavez had went into."

Chavez was convicted of killing his mother and father.

He was sentenced in january to two consecutive life sentences.

In cullman county, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

Right before chavez was recaptured -- the reward for any information leading to his capture was 10 thousand dollars.

Cullman county sheriff matt gentry said they are meeting with the citizen who helped lead investigators to chavez on monday to