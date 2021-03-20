Chico Police Department VIPS watch homes while you are on vacation

A Chico program is set up to provide patrols by the VIPS, volunteers with the Chico Police Department, while you are away from your home on vacation.

If you're going out of town this weekend -- you could get some extra security from one chico volunteer program.

It is the "volunteers in police services" - also known as v-i- p-s.

If you live in chico - one of the 50 volunteers can drive to your home in one of their marked cars and check the property.

And -- it's free!

(john carver:) "we are a non profit organization, so donations are welcome.

Those donations from the community that keep us doing what we're doing and the programs that we offer."

