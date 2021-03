Man Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal and Engagement Party

This woman thought she was going to attend her boyfriend's niece and nephew's birthday party.

However, upon her arrival, her boyfriend surprised her with a proposal.

She realized it was an engagement party for the couple.

She got emotional and accepted the proposal.

*The underlying music rights are not available for license.

For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).