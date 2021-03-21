SEC Gymnastics comes to Huntsville

Rocket City is the host town for the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship

Huntsville is home to this year's sec gymanstics championships!!

Fans traveled to the rocket city to watch some of the top gymnastics programs compete at the v-b-c.

Jaly and peyton came all the way from iowa!

They're flipping out over saturday's competition.

The two girls are gymnastcs themselves.

It's their first time watching the sec championship... and first time to the 2-5-6.

I think it's pretty cool, i've never been here before, tried my first gumbo, i would say i hope lsu wins.

Jaly is 16, so she's almost ready to compete in college!

By the way heading into today, alabama is 8th, auburnis 15.