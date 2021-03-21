ELECTION DAY 2021

Several elections were held across the state today...including saint landry parish which might soon have a new parish-president...news 1's kenny darr spoke with several voters on why they came out to cast their ballot.

Stand-up: i's election day and 'm here in saint landry parish where residents will be voting on several things...including a vacant u.s. representative seat...and potentially a new parish president.nat: do't let that cold stop 'all from coming out.vo: the cold weather surely did't stop saint landry parish residents like gary matt from coming out today...his reasoning was simple.sot: we live in america and i think i's our duty to vote no matter how big the election or how small.

Vo: for others...it was a more personal...patrick artall says i's time for new faces in office.sot: well i think i's time for a little change in st.

Landry parish.

The government tha's been in here for years has't done a whole lot.vo: he says he wants someone who is going to take action when it comes to maintaining the parish.

Sot: just maintenance of the parish is the main thing.

They do't take care of stuff.

You ride along the roads and ther's limbs hanging out.

Vo: jean paul is another voter who echoed similar thoughts.

Sot: i see a lot of things that go on in this parish like bad roads or water issues, all kinds of things.

Trash pick-up, that kind of stuff.

Sot: i see a lot of things that go on in this parish like bad roads or water issues, all kinds of things. Trash pick-up, that kind of stuff. And i would like to have somebody wh's going to respond to that quickly and not have these things just linger on.