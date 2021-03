Picking up the pace: Day 2 of mega vaccination event moves faster

WHAT IS THE LATEST?BIANCA: HI, ROB.EVERYTHING IS GOING PRETTYSMOOTHLY BEHIND ME.PEOPLE WHO HAVE RECEIVED THEVACCINE AND ARE WAITING TO MAKESURE THEY ARE FEELING OK.MORE CARS ARE DRIVING INTO THEIRSPOT TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE.TODAY THEY ARE PICKING UP THEPACE, ACTUALLY.YESTERDAY THE PROCESS TOOK ABOUT45 MINUTES.TODAY THEY TELL ME IT IS DOWN TO25 MINUTES.THEY HAVE SMOOTHED OUT A COUPLEOF THE PROCESSES WHEN PEOPLECHECK IN, THE INTAKE PROCESS.AND THEY ARE MAKING PROGRESSTOWARD THAT GOALMORE THAN 6000 DOSES GIVENTODAY.WITH MULTIPLE LANES OF CARS,THEY ARE GOING THROUG ABOUT 400CARS AN HOUR.THEY ARE KEEPING BUSY.THIS EVENT IS POSSIBLE WITH THESUPPORT OF THE MISSOURI NATIONALGUARD.I ASKED WHAT IT WILL TAKE TOKEEP EVENTS LIKE THESE GOING.