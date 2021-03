Poll time makes business bloom for florist in Assam

As garlands and bouquets are needed for election rallies, the sales of flowers are brisk ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, bringing smiles on the faces of flower sellers.

Be it any political party, flowers find a place in every poll rally.

Garlands and bouquets are used for greeting leaders.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

The results will be announced on May 2.