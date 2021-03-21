Ninth-seeded USF advances to NAIA Final Four

21 Bethel University Pilots (23-11) in the 2020-21 NAIA Men's Basketball's Elite Eight in Kansas City, and rallied to win 89-81 after trailing by 16 points.

24 University of Saint Francis Cougars (27-8) played the No.

On to college... elite eight of the naia tournament..

Ninth seeded saint francis taking on 16th seeded bethel for a spot in the final four...pilots led by five at half... built on that early in the second... that's north side grad trevion crews with the smooth turnaround jumper... 15 points for him... bethel up nine... cougs would erase that deficit and some... about five minutes later..

Down just two... on the break..

Jalan mull lobs... jeff reynolds puts it down... we're all tied up...later in the half... cougs up five..

This time mull says i'll do it myself..

Hits the three with time winding down on the shot clock... game high 22 points..

12 boards for the blackhawk grad... usf up eight...then... antwaan cushingberry... the pride of the east side of indianapolis... give him the and one...