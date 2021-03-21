Man Jumps Into San Diego Zoo Elephant Enclosure With Toddler

A father was taking a picture with his daughter from inside an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
San Diego Zoo Dangerous Encounter
KCAL 9 CBS LA
San Diego Police were called to investigate reports of a father carrying his 2-year-old toddler into the San Diego Zoo's elephant..