Delivery Co-op 3.21.21

WHILE MANY RESTAURANTS HAVE RESORTED TO DELIVERY TO STAY AFLOAT DURING THE PANDEMIC...A FEW LEXINGTON INNVOATORS CAME UP WITH A WAY TO MAKE DELIVERY SUSTAINABLE FOR LOCAL RESTAURANT OWNERS.

And while many restaurants have resorted to delivery to stay afloat during the pandemic...a few lexington innvoators came up with a way to make delivery sustainable for local restaurant owners.

It's called 'delivery co-op' app creator aaron withers says on his app-- restaurants are charged 300 a month and in return they get 100 percent of the sales from orders.

And drivers get more steady hours and income.

For people using the service it's a flat 25 dollar fee.

We talked with a former door dash driver who knows delivers for delivery co-op she says "holly: on the app you can communicate not only with the business but also the driver but also with aaron.

So if you are having any issues its right there and you can talk to everybody involved whereas with door dash you might have to call someone who's not even aware of whats going on."

'delivery co-op is up and running now..you can download it from your app store... #### governor