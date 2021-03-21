3-20-21 SCORES: Pioneers men’s hockey sweeps Nazareth in weekend series;
Adiondack bank center to host nazareth.
-- over the last nine minutes of the first period, the pioneers would find the back of the net three times.
-- first a power play goal by buster larsson.
Five and a half minutes later, conor landrigan with a power play goal of his own from straight on.
-- with less than 90 seconds remaining in the first, landrigan dumps it off to brandon osmundson who finds the gap and scores.
3-0 u-c at the first intermission.
-- early in the second, a trade in penalties makes it 4-on-4.
Landrigan with the wrap around to score.
-- under-15 left in the second, senior brandon young, with a break away he scores.
((score)) frehsman jayson doby scores his first career goal on a power plat to give the pioneers a sixth unanswered score.
This was a very chippy game but u-c comes out victorious winning 7-2 this afternoon on the hardwood the pioneers hosted houghton college in their third straight home game.
-- 1.
Late in the first half, pioneers up 7.
Freshman damien call, with a strong drive into the paint blowing by three defenders and drops it in.
38-26 u-c.
-- 2.
A minute and half before the break, darius hopkins takes his defender off the dribble all the way to the rim and draws the foul.
He'd finish te 3-point play.
The pioneers would lead by 7 at the half.
-- 3.
In the second, houghton's jujuan preaster with the cross-over foul line pull up to get the highlanders back within single digits.
-- but the pioneers would stay in cruise control throughout the second.
Thomas morreale hitting the three there.
He led all scoreres with 20 points.
((score)) u-c runs away with an 81 to 63 win to improve to 4 and 1.
Last night, syracuse men's basketball defeated san diego state to advance to