3-20-21 SCORES: Pioneers men’s hockey sweeps Nazareth in weekend series;

Adiondack bank center to host nazareth.

-- over the last nine minutes of the first period, the pioneers would find the back of the net three times.

-- first a power play goal by buster larsson.

Five and a half minutes later, conor landrigan with a power play goal of his own from straight on.

-- with less than 90 seconds remaining in the first, landrigan dumps it off to brandon osmundson who finds the gap and scores.

3-0 u-c at the first intermission.

-- early in the second, a trade in penalties makes it 4-on-4.

Landrigan with the wrap around to score.

-- under-15 left in the second, senior brandon young, with a break away he scores.

((score)) frehsman jayson doby scores his first career goal on a power plat to give the pioneers a sixth unanswered score.

This was a very chippy game but u-c comes out victorious winning 7-2 this afternoon on the hardwood the pioneers hosted houghton college in their third straight home game.

-- 1.

Late in the first half, pioneers up 7.

Freshman damien call, with a strong drive into the paint blowing by three defenders and drops it in.

38-26 u-c.

-- 2.

A minute and half before the break, darius hopkins takes his defender off the dribble all the way to the rim and draws the foul.

He'd finish te 3-point play.

The pioneers would lead by 7 at the half.

-- 3.

In the second, houghton's jujuan preaster with the cross-over foul line pull up to get the highlanders back within single digits.

-- but the pioneers would stay in cruise control throughout the second.

Thomas morreale hitting the three there.

He led all scoreres with 20 points.

((score)) u-c runs away with an 81 to 63 win to improve to 4 and 1.

Last night, syracuse men's basketball defeated san diego state to advance to