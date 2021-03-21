Father, Son Injured After Suspect Steals, Crashes Delivery Van In Manhattan

A man left his teenage son in his delivery van while he was making a drop-off in Manhattan on Saturday morning.
That's when a suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
A father and son are recovering after a suspect stole their delivery van, with the teenage boy inside, and crashed it into nearby..
The suspect allegedly jumped in and stole the vehicle while it was idling, driving about a block before crashing at the corner of..