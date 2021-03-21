Boyd Buchanan vs. Hixson

Bucs pitcher jacob pickett having himself a day.

=== but first, logan mebryar capitalizes on an infield error.

Perry griffen scores.

It's 1-0 boyd in the second.

=== back to pickett.

1-2-3 strikeouts in the third.

All business for the 6-1 stunner.

=== pickett not just bringing the heat off the mound.

He's got it in the batter's box too.

I mean, just look at this hit.

Rbi single scores cody johnston.

Boyd has no problems against hixson ... 8-2 the final.

No one's bracket has been safe this year after upset central