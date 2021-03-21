Boyd Buchanan vs. Hixson

Horrendous hit, gracious gift shock Hixson baseball player
Bucs pitcher jacob pickett having himself a day.
=== but first, logan mebryar capitalizes on an infield error.
Perry griffen scores.
It's 1-0 boyd in the second.
=== back to pickett.
1-2-3 strikeouts in the third.
All business for the 6-1 stunner.
=== pickett not just bringing the heat off the mound.
He's got it in the batter's box too.
I mean, just look at this hit.
Rbi single scores cody johnston.
Boyd has no problems against hixson ... 8-2 the final.
