Red Bank vs. East Hamilton

More beautiful across the river.

Why?

Because high school baseball is finally back.

Hixson hostnig the wildcat classic for opening weekend -- after nearly two years without parents yelling at the home plate umpire.

Apparently, it's suns out, guns out for the canes this year... east ham's new coach matt ramsey working on his tan against red bank.

=== canes pitcher dillon holmes has the lions swinging at air.

Two strike outs in the fifth.

Canes lead 2-1.

=== major hurricane damage in the bottom half.

Gray williams ball back at the fence.

Jase phillips gets waved around.

A three-run double for mr. williams. 6-1 canes.

=== two pitches later, carson hedrick smacks it into center.

Williams scores.

East ham wins, 8- 1.

Up next, boyd versus