Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon and Divya Dutta clicked by paps

Bollywood celebrities were spotted in and around Mumbai, the dream city.

Actor Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon and Divya Dutta were snapped.

On work front, Tandon is working on her upcoming web series 'Aranyak', while Divya is all set to be seen in 'Aankh Micholi'.

Actor Anupam Kher will make his appearance in long-awaited 'Sooryavanshi'.