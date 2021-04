Bollywood hunks Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal give major fitness goals

Bollywood hunks Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal were spotted in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff spent his day well by playing cricket in Bandra.

Tiger will be next seen in 'Heropanti 2'.

Vicky Kaushal was also seen outside his gym in Mumbai, giving major fitness goals.

Vicky Kaushal is set to be seen in 'Sardar Udham Singh'.

Mirzapur's Priyanshu Painyuli also paused and posed for paps.