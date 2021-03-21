Anurag Thakur demands 'serious probe' on Anil Deshmukh over Param Bir Singh's allegations

Speaking on the accusation on Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of directing suspended cop Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore, Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur on March 21 demanded a "serious probe" in the matter.

"A senior cop and a former police commissioner have written to CM of the State raising serious questions and alleging Maharashtra HM.

There should be a serious probe.

If this is the state of Mumbai Police then you can imagine what the state of Maharashtra is," said Thakur to ANI.

Earlier, in an explosive turn in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and Sachin Waze case, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in a letter to Maharasthra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accused state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of demanding extortion money from Waze.

However, Deshmukh, dismissed the allegations in a tweet and alleged Singh is "trying to save himself."