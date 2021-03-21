Daily politics briefing: March 21

The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 20 as the Chairman of the Police Federation says enforcing laws brought in under lockdown has become a “no-win” situation for officers due to the Government’s mixed messages on pandemic restrictions.John Apter says officers have been battling with the challenge of keeping up with “ever-changing Covid rules and legislation” and that as a result have been “abused, assaulted and vilified far too often” during the pandemic.
Daily politics briefing: March 20
