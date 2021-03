Another Thin Man Movie (1939) - William Powell, Myrna Loy, Virginia Grey

Another Thin Man Movie (1939) trailer - Plot Synopsis: An explosives manufacturer suspects a young man is out to kill him.

He calls in new parents Nick and Nora to sort things out.

Director: W.S.

Van Dyke Writers: Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Dashiell Hammett See more » Stars: William Powell, Myrna Loy, Virginia Grey