Assam polls: Congress means instability, corruption, says PM Modi

While addressing a public rally in Assam's Bokakhat on Mach 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress party by saying they have no vision or intention to do any good.

"When Congress was in power at the Centre and in Assam, there was double negligence and double corruption.

You have to remember that Congress means instability, corruption.

They have no vision or intention to do any good," said PM Modi.