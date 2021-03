Raj Thackeray calls for centre's intervention over Param Bir Singh's allegations

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should resign in the wake of allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and a thorough probe should be done into the matter."Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately.

The main issue is that of an explosive-laden vehicle being found near the residence of an industrialist.

I request the Central Government to intervene.

The State government cannot investigate this matter," said Raj Thackeray.