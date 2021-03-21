Will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed public rally in West Bengal's Egra on March 21 ahead of state Assembly elections.

At the event, Shah said, "Can Mamata give you freedom from infiltrators?

We will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years.

Our 130 cadres were killed.

Goons of TMC shouldn't think that they will be spared.

We will take action when our government comes to power in West Bengal on May 2," he said.

The Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held eight phases starting from March 27.