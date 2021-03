Virat Kohli, Josh Butler involve in heated argument, Twitter reacts | OneIndia News

The final and series-decider fifth t20 international between India and England in the England tour of India witnessed a heated moment when Virat Kohli and Josh Butler were involved in an heated argument.

Fans on twitter are guessing what the altercation between the two stars was about.

