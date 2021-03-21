Dramatic moment Indonesian cargo plane slides off runway after landing gear collapses

An Indonesian cargo plane slid off the runway at an airport in the capital on Saturday (March 20) after the landing gear collapsed.

Dramatic footage showed the aircraft skidding along the tarmac at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport.

According to local reports, the Trigana Air Boeing 737-400 freighter was conducting a cargo operation between the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Makassar when it encountered gear problems. The aircraft was climbing out of Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport’s runway 24 when the crew stopped the climb at approximately 3,000 feet amid issues with its right-hand main gear.

When landing back at the departing airport, the plane skidded, and all of its gear collapsed, according to reports.

Although no injuries were reported to the four crew members, the aircraft was damaged "significantly", according to local reports.