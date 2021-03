CM Uddhav has full authority to probe allegations against Anil Deshmukh: Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has full authority to take decision on inquiry in wake of allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, said NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on March 21 during a press conference.

