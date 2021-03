Minister defends government’s lockdown powers plan

A minister has defended the Government's plans to extend coronavirus lockdown powers in England for another six months in a Commons vote this week.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the country was in the "final mile" and he didn't want to put the nation's Covid sacrifices at risk.

Report by Blairm.

