Calls To End Anti-Asian Violence Continue As Police Investigate 2 More Attacks

Despite countless rallies calling for an end to anti-Asian violence and increased police patrols in Asian communities, attacks are still happening at an alarming rate.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Despite countless rallies calling for an end to anti-Asian violence and increased police patrols in Asian communities, attacks are still happening at an alarming rate.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
The rise in attacks against Asians around the world has been horrific, and Tuesday's shooting in Atlanta that left eight people..
88rising, an Asian American media company, apologized late Wednesday for posting a yellow square to its Instagram page in a clumsy..