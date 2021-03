Didi kick me, but I won't let you kick Bengal's development: PM Modi

Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Bengal's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at 'Didi' and said that she can "put her foot on my head and kick me but I will not allow 'Didi' to kick Bengal's development".

"Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head and kick me.

But Didi, I will not let you kick Bengal's development and dreams of its people," said PM Modi in Bankura.