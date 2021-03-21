Skip to main content
Sunday, March 21, 2021

Protesters gather in Athens to support refugees on day of action against racism

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Local residents and migrants marched together in Athens on Saturday (March 20) in support of refugees.

People were chanting anti-racism slogans and carrying Refugee Lives Matter posters.

Anti-racist rallies and online events were scheduled in at least 19 countries this weekend for the World Against Racism day.

