Protesters gather in Athens to support refugees on day of action against racism

Local residents and migrants marched together in Athens on Saturday (March 20) in support of refugees.
People were chanting anti-racism slogans and carrying Refugee Lives Matter posters.
Anti-racist rallies and online events were scheduled in at least 19 countries this weekend for the World Against Racism day.