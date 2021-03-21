Meet Mary, the cryptocurrency kitty! Pet loves watching Bitcoin blogs

The bitcoin craze has finally reached our feline friends!
Mary, a 2 year-old-cat from Belarus, loves watching blogs about cryptocurrency sitting on her owner's lap.
Alexey says Mary also helps him trade bitcoins.