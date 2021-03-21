Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, March 21, 2021

Meet Mary, the cryptocurrency kitty! Pet loves watching Bitcoin blogs

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views
Meet Mary, the cryptocurrency kitty! Pet loves watching Bitcoin blogs
Meet Mary, the cryptocurrency kitty! Pet loves watching Bitcoin blogs

The bitcoin craze has finally reached our feline friends!

Mary, a 2 year-old-cat from Belarus, loves watching blogs about cryptocurrency sitting on her owner's lap.

The bitcoin craze has finally reached our feline friends!

Mary, a 2 year-old-cat from Belarus, loves watching blogs about cryptocurrency sitting on her owner's lap.

Alexey says Mary also helps him trade bitcoins.

You might like