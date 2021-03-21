Insurance help for Southern Oregon wildfire survivors

One-on-one consultations can be scheduled for March 31st.

Morning -- legal issues and insurance questions are sparking a workshop for southern oregon wildfire survivors.

A tuesday workshop and legal help clinic is offering guidance for their insurance claim questions.

From six-to-seven p-m tuesday, state representative pam marsh of ashland and nonprofit consumer support group-- "united policyholders" will host a free online workshop.

It will provide guidance about documenting and valuing losses, strategizing claim negotiations, and resolving disputes regarding loss estimates and coverage.

Legal aid services of oregon and oregon department of